Texas A&M football team adds Cy-Fair four-star running back LJ Johnson

When Texas A&M football fans last saw head coach Jimbo Fisher, he had just gotten the better of another national championship winning head coach, Mack Brown. That night ended with Fisher successfully outrunning some of his defensive players, who were chasing him with a Gatorade bucket.
Fisher didn’t want to get caught and he doesn’t like to lose, so it comes as little surprise that a coach who loves competition in any form would get fired up about recruiting.
“It’s very competitive for those guys,” Fisher said. “This whole game — heck, life and the world in general is competition. You’ve got to be competitive every day in everything you do and what we do. In our world right now, especially down in this part of the country, it’s a dog-eat-dog, competitive world down here.”
A&M continued to win its share of the recruiting battles on national signing day Wednesday by adding Cy-Fair running back LJ Johnson to the 2021 class, giving the Aggies 23 signees. The four-star running back selected A&M over Texas during a ceremony at his house.
“He can do everything,” Fisher said. “When you can leave one guy in there and he can do all those things, [opposing defenses] don’t know what you’re going to do. I think that’s what LJ can do. He’s a great runner between the tackles and has power ... strong and is 210 pounds.”
Signing Johnson pushed A&M’s class to No. 4 in Rivals.com’s national rankings and No. 7 by 247Sports.com. Alabama was first and Ohio State second in both rankings with Oregon third by Rivals.com followed by A&M, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Southern California, Michigan and Notre Dame. 247Sports.com had Georgia third followed by LSU, Clemson, Oregon, A&M, USC, Notre Dame and Michigan.
While success on national signing day is measured by analysts from many outlets, Fisher said he only measures victory in the game of recruiting by his ability to evaluate and land players who can help his program.
“I’m not going to let anyone else judge a player and tell me,” Fisher said. “If somebody’s got to tell me who is a good player, I don’t need to be the head coach.”
While Fisher’s recruiting classes have remained steadily in the top 10 every year in Aggieland, the challenges have continued to increase.
NCAA legislation due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made face-to-face recruiting impossible. Fisher has been reliant on tech-savvy staffers and other branches of the athletics department, including 12th Man Productions, to help persuade recruits to sign with A&M over Zoom calls.
It all begins with associate athletics director for football recruiting Marshall Malchow.
“Hats off to Marshall and the guys who ran our recruiting staff and did the things they did,” Fisher said. “The Zooms were so informative and so detailed and so well done. People were saying our Zooms were better than everybody. We were more detailed. We gave more information and saw more things.”
In December when the Aggies signed 22 players during the early signing period, Fisher said at least four of them did not take visits to the campus before signing: athlete Yulkeith Brown, cornerback Tyreek Chapell, cornerback Dreyden Norwood and safety Kendal Daniels. All four are from out of state.
The hurdles in recruiting also include some of the old ones, things that have been around for decades, and twice during Wednesday’s Zoom press conference Fisher made references to schools failing to follow the rules or using false information to paint other programs in a negative light.
“Oh, yeah, especially when there’s non-truths in there,” Fisher said when asked if recruiting is as competitive to him as the actual games.
Later, Fisher was asked if his enjoyment of recruiting has been dampened by the NCAA transfer portal, which has created a style of free agency in college football.
“There’s changes you like, and there’s changes you don’t like,” he said. “Those are the rules of the game you play by. The only rules I don’t like are when people don’t do it legitimately. There are other enticements and things that go on there that are illegal. That’s where this game in recruiting gets crazy, and you’ve got to really put your foot down so those things don’t happen.”