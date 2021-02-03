Texas A&M football team adds Cy-Fair four-star running back LJ Johnson

“Hats off to Marshall and the guys who ran our recruiting staff and did the things they did,” Fisher said. “The Zooms were so informative and so detailed and so well done. People were saying our Zooms were better than everybody. We were more detailed. We gave more information and saw more things.”

In December when the Aggies signed 22 players during the early signing period, Fisher said at least four of them did not take visits to the campus before signing: athlete Yulkeith Brown, cornerback Tyreek Chapell, cornerback Dreyden Norwood and safety Kendal Daniels. All four are from out of state.

The hurdles in recruiting also include some of the old ones, things that have been around for decades, and twice during Wednesday’s Zoom press conference Fisher made references to schools failing to follow the rules or using false information to paint other programs in a negative light.

“Oh, yeah, especially when there’s non-truths in there,” Fisher said when asked if recruiting is as competitive to him as the actual games.

Later, Fisher was asked if his enjoyment of recruiting has been dampened by the NCAA transfer portal, which has created a style of free agency in college football.