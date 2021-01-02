Texas A&M football program adds 2 signees

The Texas A&M football program had two 2021 recruits announce Saturday they'd signed with the Aggies during the early signing period.
Elijah Jeudy, a defensive end from Philadelphia, and Jardin Gilbert, a safety from Baton Rouge, La., inked with the Aggies during December’s early signing period, but didn’t announce their decisions until Saturday.
✍️ @ElijahJeudy ✅Welcome to the family, Elijah!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/LODniaRCGP— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴 (@AggieFootball) January 2, 2021
✍️ @jardingilbert1 ✅Welcome to the family, Jardin!#AggieVi21on | #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/eBYB62q3ON— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴 (@AggieFootball) January 2, 2021
A&M now has 21 signees in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked 7th nationally by 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Jeudy is a four-star prospect and the No. 9 player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is high school teammates with fellow A&M 2021 signee Tyreek Chappell.
Gilbert (6-1, 175) is also a four-star prospect and is the No. 10 prospect in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite.