Texas A&M football program adds 2 signees
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M football program had two 2021 recruits announce Saturday they'd signed with the Aggies during the early signing period.

Elijah Jeudy, a defensive end from Philadelphia, and Jardin Gilbert, a safety from Baton Rouge, La., inked with the Aggies during December’s early signing period, but didn’t announce their decisions until Saturday.

A&M now has 21 signees in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked 7th nationally by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Jeudy is a four-star prospect and the No. 9 player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is high school teammates with fellow A&M 2021 signee Tyreek Chappell.

Gilbert (6-1, 175) is also a four-star prospect and is the No. 10 prospect in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite.

