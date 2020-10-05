Texas A&M football players continue to unite around social justice issues in season

When the Texas A&M football team took a day off of fall practice on Aug. 28 for a group of players to walk across campus and have a discussion about racial injustices occurring across the country, offensive lineman Carson Green did not participate.
As the group of student-athletes from various sports walked past the Memorial Student Center, en route to the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue, Green and a handful of other football players stood and watched, before going in a separate direction.
Monday, Green said conversations regarding events happening in the world this year — racial injustices, a global pandemic and a contentious presidential election — had already occurred, and continue to occur, in the A&M locker room.
“There’s a lot of big issues that were being addressed and it’s good,” Green said on Monday’s Zoom press conference. “People need to have those conversations with each other. I think our team got a lot closer. It was one of those family struggles that you have, those tough conversations with people, that someone might disagree or someone might agree with their viewpoint. In the end, we finally figured out that everyone has their own views and we need to respect each other.”
Through the fall, six A&M players have opted out of the 2020 season. Of those, defensive back Derrick Tucker and linebacker Anthony Hines cited supporting the Black Lives Matter movement or helping to change racial injustices as part of the reason of sitting the season out.
However, inside the Aggie locker room, several players have taken on the role of leaders when it comes to engaging in discussions involving current issues, Green said, including defensive ends Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal.
“They did a great job of handling the issues going on with the team and try and keep everyone focused,” Green said.
In fact, the thing that separates this squad from any since head coach Jimbo Fisher joined the program before the 2018 season is the chemistry in the locker room and experience on the field, Green said.
“I think we’ve progressed a lot,” Green said. “I think as a team, this year, we got really close just from the beginning of fall camp, and that’s just as a collectiveness together. It’s just being tight with one another.”
Ultimately, it is success on the field that unites A&M’s players for a common cause and Green said winning will help amplify any causes the Aggies represent off the field.
“We’re here to do the best that we can do as individuals and the best that we can do as a team,” Green said. “There’s a lot of outside stuff going on and we need to address all those issues, because it’s a big deal, but then, at the end of the day, those guys are trying to help us steer in the right direction about how we’re here to play football and we’re here to win. If we win, then our voices will be heard. If someone starts doing good individually, you can start getting more attention and you can say what you want and get your opinions out and that’s how you change the world.”
Sophomore Leal, who said he’s following in Clemons’ footsteps in becoming a leader, likes the way the team has bonded.
“We’ve gone through a lot,” Leal said. “And we’ve come together and [are] closer than we have before. And so just being able to speak to everybody being able to get to know everybody’s name, know where they’re from, what they’re about, it went a long way.”
NOTES — Fisher said sophomore nickel back Erick Young is week-to-week after suffering an arm injury early in Saturday’s loss at Alabama. Junior offensive lineman Grayson Reed will be out for the remainder of the season, because of a leg injury in which he needed a cart to get off the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
Fisher said he went with true freshman quarterback Haynes King in clean-up duty Saturday because redshirt freshman Zach Calzada was able to pick up in-game experience last season with the Aggies.
“They’re both right there playing and getting reps each and every day, both guys. Haynes hadn’t played, so I thought that was an opportunity right there,” Fisher said.
A&M’s game Oct. 17 at Mississippi State will kick off at 3 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network.
