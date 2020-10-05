Texas A&M football players continue to unite around social justice issues in season

However, inside the Aggie locker room, several players have taken on the role of leaders when it comes to engaging in discussions involving current issues, Green said, including defensive ends Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal.

“They did a great job of handling the issues going on with the team and try and keep everyone focused,” Green said.

In fact, the thing that separates this squad from any since head coach Jimbo Fisher joined the program before the 2018 season is the chemistry in the locker room and experience on the field, Green said.

“I think we’ve progressed a lot,” Green said. “I think as a team, this year, we got really close just from the beginning of fall camp, and that’s just as a collectiveness together. It’s just being tight with one another.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ultimately, it is success on the field that unites A&M’s players for a common cause and Green said winning will help amplify any causes the Aggies represent off the field.