Texas A&M football operations director dies of cancer
Texas A&M logo

Gary Reynolds, a veteran football operations director at Texas A&M and in the NFL, has died from cancer, A&M announced Thursday.

Reynolds, 53, had served as the senior director of development for the A&M Foundation and the College of Geosciences since August 2018. Reynolds worked for former head football coaches Mike Sherman and Kevin Sumlin from 2008-17. Reynolds also worked for NFL coach Mike Holmgren with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks from 1993-2007.

Reynolds earned his bachelor’s degree at A&M in industrial distribution in 1988 and his master’s degree in education administration in 1992. While working on his master’s, Reynolds assisted former A&M football coach R.C. Slocum and assistant Tim Cassidy with the recruiting operations. Reynolds also served on the Tennessee recruiting staff in 1992.

