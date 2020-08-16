You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M football opens fall camp today; SEC to announce schedules
0 comments
top story

Texas A&M football opens fall camp today; SEC to announce schedules

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Texas A&M spring football drills

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond participates in the Aggie football team's conditioning drills Monday at the Coolidge Practice Fields.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

It’s a big Monday for the Texas A&M football team with practice starting and the Southeastern Conference announcing the 2020 schedule.

Fall practice will start with a five-day acclimatization period. The Aggies will be in helmets only for two days; two days in helmets and shoulder pads; and then a day in full pads.

SEC teams can have 25 practices before their season opener on Sept. 26.

A&M’s entire 10-game, conference-only schedule will be announced on the SEC Network during a special show starting at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis.

The first week of SEC games will be announced at 2 p.m. on The Paul Finebaum Show.

A&M’s home games will be against Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt with road games at Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert