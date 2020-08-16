Texas A&M football opens fall camp today; SEC to announce schedules

It’s a big Monday for the Texas A&M football team with practice starting and the Southeastern Conference announcing the 2020 schedule.
Fall practice will start with a five-day acclimatization period. The Aggies will be in helmets only for two days; two days in helmets and shoulder pads; and then a day in full pads.
SEC teams can have 25 practices before their season opener on Sept. 26.
A&M’s entire 10-game, conference-only schedule will be announced on the SEC Network during a special show starting at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis.
The first week of SEC games will be announced at 2 p.m. on The Paul Finebaum Show.
A&M’s home games will be against Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt with road games at Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
