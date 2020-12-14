Texas A&M football notebook: Richardson returns to practice; offensive line semifinalists for Joe Moore Award

A&M sophomore safety Demani Richardson, who missed the Auburn game because he was “nicked up,” is practicing and “doing well,” coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. Richardson also missed the South Carolina game after testing positive for COVID-19. … Senior defensive end Micheal Clemons who started the first five games before having surgery on his ankle is still rehabilitating, Fisher said. … True freshman wide receiver Demond Demas is practicing, Fisher said. The highly touted Demas wasn’t available for the LSU and Auburn games for unspecified reasons. Demas has played in two games, but has yet to make a catch.