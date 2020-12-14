 Skip to main content
Texas A&M football notebook: Richardson returns to practice; offensive line semifinalists for Joe Moore Award
Texas AM Auburn Football

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) catches a pass over Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters (15) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

A&M sophomore safety Demani Richardson, who missed the Auburn game because he was “nicked up,” is practicing and “doing well,” coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. Richardson also missed the South Carolina game after testing positive for COVID-19. … Senior defensive end Micheal Clemons who started the first five games before having surgery on his ankle is still rehabilitating, Fisher said. … True freshman wide receiver Demond Demas is practicing, Fisher said. The highly touted Demas wasn’t available for the LSU and Auburn games for unspecified reasons. Demas has played in two games, but has yet to make a catch.

A&M’s offensive line was among 11 named as semifinalists Monday for the Joe Moore Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top offensive line. The other semifinalists were Alabama, Buffalo, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, Notre Dame and Ohio State. LSU won it last year. A&M senior tackles Dan Moore Jr., and Carson Green along with senior center Ryan McCollum, senior guard Jared Hocker and sophomore guard Kenyon Green have each started every game. They’ve been on the field for 523 of the offense’s 547 snaps.

