Texas A&M 2021 football commit Victory Vaka announced via a Twitter post that he will skip his senior season of high school and enroll early at A&M in January.
3 And Out. Business is Business. pic.twitter.com/oySOQFZyoS— 🎈 (@victoryvaka) July 20, 2020
Vaka, of Westlake Village, Cali., made his announcement Monday after the California Interscholastic Federation announced it has pushed back the start dates of high school sports, including football, until December or January.
The 6-foot-2,250-pound defensive tackle is a 3-star recruit and the No. 36 ranked player in the state of California, according to 247 Sports. He committed to A&M on May 4 and is the Aggies' only current pledge from California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.