Texas A&M fires women's golf coach Andrea Gaston

Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston was fired Tuesday.

A&M just finished 11th at the SEC Championship, which was the best at the event in her three years.

“After a careful analysis of our women’s golf program, we determined that new leadership was necessary in order to achieve the desired results for Texas A&M golf,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “We wish Coach Gaston all the best, and a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gaston, who was hired from Southern California, failed to live up to her past success, which included three NCAA championships and 13 straight top 5 finishes.