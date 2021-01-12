Texas A&M finishes fourth in final AP Top 25 poll

A&M started the season ranked 13th by AP and the coaches. The Aggies slipped to 21st by AP and 20th by the coaches after the loss to Alabama left them at 1-1. A&M climbed to 11th in both polls after a 41-38 victory over Florida which at the time as ranked fourth by AP and third by the coaches. A&M was fifth in the first CFP rankings, which were announced on Nov. 24th, the 13th week of the season that was greatly altered by COVID-19. The 5-1 Aggies were behind Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. Those four teams held their spots for the next three weeks. But on Dec. 19, the day before the final CFP rankings, Clemson defeated Notre Dame 34-10 for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, avenging an early season loss at Notre Dame; and Ohio State rallied for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern to win the Big Ten title. A&M defeated Tennessee that same day 34-13 and head coach Jimbo Fisher campaigned for the Aggies to make the CFP, but the 13-member CFP selection committee ranked Alabama first followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.