 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M fined $100,000 for improper face coverings during Florida victory
0 comments

Texas A&M fined $100,000 for improper face coverings during Florida victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MASKS

Texas A&M was fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for improper face coverings during last week’s 41-38 victory over Florida.

“[It was] for sideline face covers,” said A&M athletics director Ross Bjork before Saturday’s game at Mississippi State, adding that they are in constant dialogue to make sure COVID-19 protocols are followed. “You’re in a game, you’re trying to coach, you’re trying to instruct and it’s hard.”

Tennessee and Ole Miss were the other schools fined for violations during last weekend’s game, according to ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

“It’s hard, it’s hard to communicate and it’s just one of those things we just got to stay disciplined, you know, stay the course,” Bjork said. “It’s a long journey through this.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert