Texas A&M fined $100,000 for improper face coverings during Florida victory

Texas A&M was fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for improper face coverings during last week’s 41-38 victory over Florida.

“[It was] for sideline face covers,” said A&M athletics director Ross Bjork before Saturday’s game at Mississippi State, adding that they are in constant dialogue to make sure COVID-19 protocols are followed. “You’re in a game, you’re trying to coach, you’re trying to instruct and it’s hard.”

Tennessee and Ole Miss were the other schools fined for violations during last weekend’s game, according to ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

“It’s hard, it’s hard to communicate and it’s just one of those things we just got to stay disciplined, you know, stay the course,” Bjork said. “It’s a long journey through this.”