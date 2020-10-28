 Skip to main content
Texas A&M expanding Midnight Yell capacity
Texas A&M expanding Midnight Yell capacity

Midnight Yell at Kyle Field

Midnight Yell on Friday, Sept 25, 2020 at Kyle Field in College Station.

 Photo by Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University is expanding the capacity of this Friday's Midnight Yell practice at Kyle Field ahead of the Aggies' football game against Arkansas on Saturday.

A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Tuesday on a Facebook Live town hall meeting that A&M will allow 3,500 students to attend the in-person Midnight Yell. Kyle Field's second deck will be opened to add more people and accommodate social distancing practices.

"Just slowly but surely opening things back up, and just we're taking it as smart as we can and trying to be really judicious about all of this," Bjork said. 

A&M students must reserve a ticket, which is free, to attend. Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday at noon.

A&M held a virtual Midnight Yell ahead of its season opener against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26, but allowed 2,000 students to attend an in-person Midnight Yell ahead of the Aggies' last home game against Florida on Oct. 10. Tickets for the Midnight Yell against Florida sold out within 30 minutes.

