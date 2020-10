The Texas A&M equestrian team will open the 2020 season at Georgia at 9 a.m. Thursday at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Athens, Georgia. A&M also will face Auburn at 11 a.m. Friday at the Auburn University Horse Center in Auburn, Alabama. A&M swept a pair of meets against Georgia last season. The Aggies will be looking for their first win over Auburn, which has won 36 straight meets dating to 2017.