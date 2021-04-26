Texas A&M equestrian team wrap season with annual banquet

Eight members of the Texas A&M equestrian team earned season honors at the team’s annual banquet at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday.

Hayley Riddle (horsemanship), Marissa Harrell (reining), Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (fences) and Caroline Dance (flat) earned Most Outstanding Player awards in their respective events, while Mali Selman was named most improved and Ella Petak earned rookie of the year.

Hannah Tapling earned the Aggie Heart award and Claire Beesaw won the Iron Horse award for her dedication in team workouts.

The Aggies made it to the NCEA Championship quarterfinals, but lost to fourth-ranked SMU in a tiebreaker on April 15.