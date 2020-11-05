Texas A&M equestrian team wins fall finale over South Carolina

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat No. 3 South Carolina 13-7 on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex to close out its fall schedule.

A&M juniors Grace Boston and Haley Redifer and senior Caroline Dance won over fences. Junior Lisa Bricker, sophomore Emmy-Lu Marsh and seniors Shelby Reine and Marissa Harrell won in reining. Junior Nicole Leonard, seniors Mali Selman and Rhian Murphy and Dance won on the flat for the Aggies (1-2), and junior Hayley Riddle and senior Cameron Crenwelge won in horsemanship.