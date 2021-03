The third-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team will face second-seeded Georgia at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.

The winner will face either top-seeded Auburn or fourth-seeded South Carolina in the championship match at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A&M is 3-4 overall and 2-4 in SEC play, while Georgia is 4-3 overall and 3-3 in conference.