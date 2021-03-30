 Skip to main content
Texas A&M equestrian team seeded fifth for national meet
Texas A&M equestrian team seeded fifth for national meet

The Texas A&M equestrian team will be the fifth seed at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships on April 15-17 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, the NCEA announced Tuesday.

A&M (4-5) will face fourth-seeded SMU (8-1) in the first round. The winner will face either top-seeded Auburn (8-0) or eighth-seeded Baylor (2-7) in the semifinals.

The other first round matchups include: No. 2 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 seed Fresno State, and No. 3 seed Georgia vs. No. 6 seed TCU.

