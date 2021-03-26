Texas A&M equestrian team loses to Georgia in SEC semifinals

BISHOP, Ga. — The third-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team lost to second-seeded Georgia in a tiebreaker 10-10 (2,226.3-2,176.3) in the Southeastern Conference Championship semifinals Friday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

A&M’s Marissa Harrell and Taylor Masson won in reining. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Mali Selman and Caroline Dance won in flat. Haley Redifer and Lovingfoss won over fences, and Hayley Riddle, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak won in horsemanship. Lovingfoss, Redifer and Cansdale each earned most outstanding performance honors — Lovingfoss for her performance in flat.

A&M (3-5) will ride against South Carolina (1-6) in the consolation match at 8 a.m. Saturday. Georgia (5-3) and top-seeded Auburn (7-0) will compete for the title at 1:30 p.m. Auburn advanced with a 13-6 win over South Carolina.