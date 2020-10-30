Texas A&M equestrian team loses to Auburn 15-5

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M equestrian team lost to Auburn 15-5 on Friday at the Auburn University Horse Center.
A&M junior Hayley Riddle and freshman Ella Petak won in horsemanship. Senior Caroline Dance and senior Rhian Murphy won on the flat, and senior Shelby Reine fell in reining.
The Aggies (0-2) opened the season Thursday with a 10-9 loss at Georgia.
A&M will host South Carolina at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex to wrap up the fall season.
