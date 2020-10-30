 Skip to main content
Texas A&M equestrian team falls short against Georgia in season opener
0 comments

SEC Equestrian Championship Semifinals

Texas A&M’s Caroline Dance clears a fence while competing Friday against Georgia in the semifinals at the SEC Equestrian Championship at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team rallied in its final two events, but lost 10-9 to No. 4 Georgia in the season-opener on Thursday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

A&M fell behind 7-3 after the Fences and Horsemanship events with its only wins coming from Alexis Ortiz, who recorded her first career victory and was named most outstanding player, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Hayley Riddle.

The Aggies topped the Bulldogs in Flat 3-1 and in Reining 3-2. Nicole Leonard and Lovingfoss secured two wins in Flat before Caroline Dance earned MOP honors for her 82-77 victory. In Reining, Ariana Gray earned her first career victory and a MOP honor after her 72-67.5 win over Lindsay Guynn. A&M’s Marissa Harrell and Emmy-Lu Marsh closed out the meet with back-to-back wins.

The Aggies return to action against No. 1 Auburn at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Auburn University Horse Center.

