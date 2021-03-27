 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M equestrian team beat South Carolina in final day of SEC championships
0 comments

Texas A&M equestrian team beat South Carolina in final day of SEC championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BISHOP, Ga. — The No. 3-seed Texas A&M equestrian team wrapped up the Southeastern Conference championships with a 11-9 victory over No.4-seed South Carolina in the consolation bracket on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

The Gamecocks forced a 5-5 tie in the flat, but the Aggies took the final two events, fences and horsemanship, with 3-2 wins to earn the victory. A&M will return for the NCEA Championships in Waco on April 15-17.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert