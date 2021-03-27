Texas A&M equestrian team beat South Carolina in final day of SEC championships

BISHOP, Ga. — The No. 3-seed Texas A&M equestrian team wrapped up the Southeastern Conference championships with a 11-9 victory over No.4-seed South Carolina in the consolation bracket on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

The Gamecocks forced a 5-5 tie in the flat, but the Aggies took the final two events, fences and horsemanship, with 3-2 wins to earn the victory. A&M will return for the NCEA Championships in Waco on April 15-17.