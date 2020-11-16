Texas A&M equestrian team announces spring schedule

The Texas A&M equestrian team announced its spring schedule on Monday, which includes three meets against ranked teams at A&M’s Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies open the season with back-to-back home meets against No. 9 Baylor (Jan. 30) and No. 1 Auburn (Feb. 13). A&M then competes at No. 3 South Carolina on Feb. 27 before finishing up the season at home against No. 4 Georgia on March 6.

The Southeastern Conference championship will be on March 26-27 in Georgia and the NCEA championship is scheduled for April 15-17 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.