Texas A&M equestrian team announces fall schedule
The Texas A&M equestrian team will compete in three dual matches this fall, the team announced Wednesday.

A&M will compete at Georgia on Oct. 29 and at Auburn on Oct. 30 then close out the fall season at home against South Carolina at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M will announce its spring schedule at a later date.

