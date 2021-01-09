Texas A&M DT Brown declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown took to social media Saturday to announce he will enter the NFL draft, becoming the team’s first junior to declare.

“After seeking clarity and direction from praying diligently and placing thought and consideration on this phase, I’ve finally come to a decision,” Brown tweeted. “As long as I live, I will strive to represent Texas A&M University and the AGGIES network with honor and pride. That being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.”

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Brown was a big reason the Aggies led the Southeastern Conference in total defense and ranked third in the country in run defense. Brown had 22 tackles, 7.5 for losses.

Brown’s announcement follows four seniors who had declared – linebacker Buddy Johnson, quarterback Kellen Mond, offensive left tackle Dan Moore Jr., center Ryan McCollum and offensive right guard Jared Hocker.