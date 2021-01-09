Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown III declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M’s stingy defense has a huge hole to fill after defensive tackle Bobby Brown III announced he will enter the NFL draft on Saturday, becoming the team’s first junior to declare.

“After seeking clarity and direction from praying diligently and placing thought and consideration on this phase, I’ve finally come to a decision,” Brown said on Twitter. “As long as I live, I will strive to represent Texas A&M University and the AGGIES network with honor and pride. That being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.”

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Brown was a big reason the Aggies led the Southeastern Conference in total defense, allowing 317.3 yards per game. A&M also ranked third in the country in run defense (92 ypg). Despite constant double teams, Brown had 22 tackles, including 7.5 for losses, to earn All-SEC honors.

Brown’s announcement came a day after senior linebacker Buddy Johnson declared for the NFL draft instead of taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that this season did not count toward a player’s eligibility. Johnson led the team in tackles the last two years.

Brown played in 35 games for the Aggies, making 19 starts. He had 57 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.