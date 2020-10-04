Texas A&M drops to No. 20 in Coaches, No. 21 in AP Poll

Texas A&M dropped in both the AP and Coaches polls this week following the Aggies' 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
A&M came in at No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll and was tabbed 21st in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. The Aggies were ranked 13th in both polls last week.
Next, A&M will face Florida (2-0), who came in tied for 3rd in the Coaches Poll and No. 4 in this week's AP Poll.. The Gators got past South Carolina, 38-24, on Saturday.
The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday morning the Aggies-Gators matchup will have an 11 a.m. kickoff next Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN. A&M announced no on-campus tailgating will be permitted for the game.
Seven SEC schools were ranked in the polls this week.
Here are the full AP Top 25 Rankings (rank, team, record, points, first place votes in parenthesis):
1. Clemson (3-0) 1,536 (52)
2. Alabama (2-0) 1,488 (8)
3. Georgia (2-0) 1,380
4. Florida (2-0) 1,340
5. Notre Dame (2-0) 1,239
6. Ohio State (0-0) 1,165 (2)
7. Miami (Fla.) (3-0) 1,148
8. North Carolina (2-0) 944
9. Penn State (0-0) 935
10. Oklahoma State (3-0) 919
11. Cincinnati (3-0) 895
12. Oregon (0-0) 786
13. Auburn (1-1) 731
14. Tennessee (2-0) 717
15. BYU (3-0) 661
16. Wisconsin (0-0) 619
17. LSU (1-1) 478
18. SMU (4-0) 393
19. Virginia Tech (2-0) 391
20. Michigan (0-0) 350
21. Texas A&M (1-1) 330
22. Texas (2-1) 228
23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 216
24. Iowa State (2-1) 215
25. Minnesota (0-0) 145
Here are the full Coaches Poll rankings (rank, team, first place votes in parenthesis):
1. Clemson (46)
2. Alabama (14)
T-3. Georgia
T-3. Florida
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State (2)
7. Miami (Fla.)
8. Penn State
9. North Carolina
10. Oklahoma State
11. Cincinnati
12. Tennessee
13. Auburn
14. Wisconsin
15. BYU
16. LSU
17. Oregon
18. Virginia Tech
19. Michigan
20. Texas A&M
21. SMU
22. Texas
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Iowa State 137
25. UCF
