Texas A&M drops to No. 20 in Coaches, No. 21 in AP Poll
Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) tries to tackle Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal after Leal intercepted a pass by Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones and ran it back 43 yards in the second quarter Saturday at Bryan-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Craig Bisacre

Texas A&M dropped in both the AP and Coaches polls this week following the Aggies' 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

A&M came in at No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll and was tabbed 21st in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. The Aggies were ranked 13th in both polls last week.

Next, A&M will face Florida (2-0), who came in tied for 3rd in the Coaches Poll and No. 4 in this week's AP Poll.. The Gators got past South Carolina, 38-24, on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday morning the Aggies-Gators matchup will have an 11 a.m. kickoff next Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN. A&M announced no on-campus tailgating will be permitted for the game.

Seven SEC schools were ranked in the polls this week.

Here are the full AP Top 25 Rankings (rank, team, record, points, first place votes in parenthesis):

1. Clemson (3-0) 1,536 (52) 

2. Alabama (2-0) 1,488 (8) 

3. Georgia (2-0) 1,380 

4. Florida (2-0) 1,340 

5. Notre Dame (2-0) 1,239 

6. Ohio State (0-0) 1,165 (2) 

7. Miami (Fla.) (3-0) 1,148 

8. North Carolina (2-0) 944 

9. Penn State (0-0) 935 

10. Oklahoma State (3-0) 919 

11. Cincinnati (3-0) 895 

12. Oregon (0-0) 786 

13. Auburn (1-1) 731 

14. Tennessee (2-0) 717 

15. BYU (3-0) 661 

16. Wisconsin (0-0) 619 

17. LSU (1-1) 478 

18. SMU (4-0) 393 

19. Virginia Tech (2-0) 391 

20. Michigan (0-0) 350 

21. Texas A&M (1-1) 330 

22. Texas (2-1) 228 

23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 216 

24. Iowa State (2-1) 215 

25. Minnesota (0-0) 145

Here are the full Coaches Poll rankings (rank, team, first place votes in parenthesis):

1. Clemson (46)

2. Alabama (14)

T-3. Georgia

T-3. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State (2)

7. Miami (Fla.)

8. Penn State

9. North Carolina

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. Wisconsin

15. BYU

16. LSU

17. Oregon

18. Virginia Tech

19. Michigan

20. Texas A&M

21. SMU

22. Texas

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Iowa State 137

25. UCF

