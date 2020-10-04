Texas A&M drops to No. 20 in Coaches, No. 21 in AP Poll

Texas A&M dropped in both the AP and Coaches polls this week following the Aggies' 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

A&M came in at No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll and was tabbed 21st in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. The Aggies were ranked 13th in both polls last week.

Next, A&M will face Florida (2-0), who came in tied for 3rd in the Coaches Poll and No. 4 in this week's AP Poll.. The Gators got past South Carolina, 38-24, on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday morning the Aggies-Gators matchup will have an 11 a.m. kickoff next Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN. A&M announced no on-campus tailgating will be permitted for the game.

Seven SEC schools were ranked in the polls this week.

Here are the full AP Top 25 Rankings (rank, team, record, points, first place votes in parenthesis):

1. Clemson (3-0) 1,536 (52)

2. Alabama (2-0) 1,488 (8)

3. Georgia (2-0) 1,380

4. Florida (2-0) 1,340

5. Notre Dame (2-0) 1,239

6. Ohio State (0-0) 1,165 (2)