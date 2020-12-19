Texas A&M dominates possession in a 34-13 win over Tennessee

The Aggies' third drive was an exercise in time of possession. The Aggies converted on third down three times, from 1, 6 and 5 yards respectively. Spiller ended the drive that spanned the first two quarters with a 3-yard rush up the middle.

The Aggies settled for a 23-yard field goal to complete its three-score streak over the Vols, before they changed to quarterback J.T. Shrout who made an immediate impact. Spelling Harrison Bailey, Shrout connected with a diving Cedric Tillman in the end zone, who had a step behind George, for a 46-yard score.

A&M closed out the first half with a score, aided by an illegal hands to the face flag early in the drive that gave the Aggies a first down on a third-and-14 incompletion. The clock-draining drive ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ainias Smith on an out route.

Third downs went well for the Aggies in the first half, converting on 6 of 7. On those plays, Mond completed 5-of-6 passes for 60 yards and finished the half 19 for22 for 183 yards and the touchdown.

After a scoreless third quarter, A&M added the insurance it needed on a 1-yard run by Smith out of A&M’s Spiller-Smith I-formation and a 21-yard field goal by Small. The second of the night by Small capped off a time-sucking eight-play drive that ran the clock down to just over a minute remaining.