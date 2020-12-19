Texas A&M dominates possession in a 34-13 win over Tennessee

Time of possession and third-down conversions helped No. 5 Texas A&M control a 34-13 win over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
The Aggies ran 79 plays, compared to Tennessee’s 37, and held the ball for 44 minutes of the game, in what head coach Jimbo Fisher said was a decisive performance for the College Football Playoff committee.
“The people on the committee will do their job, but this team is deserving,” Fisher told ESPN after the game.
The Aggies (8-1) also converted 10 of 14 third downs, contributing to five drives of 10 plays or more.
The Volunteers (3-7) started strong, taking advantage of the fact that A&M starting cornerback Myles Jones was missing his first start of the season. Jones was on the field before the game with his right leg in a walking boot.
Tennessee in the first drive picked on his replacement, Brian George, who was making his first start. George negated a tackle for loss on the first play from scrimmage with a holding penalty that gave life to a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey faked a reverse on the final play and found wide receiver Jacob Warren open on the sideline for a 33-yard catch and run to the end zone.
A&M’s offense went to the air on its first drive, or relied on quarterback Kellen Mond’s legs to move the chains. The 10-play drive was capped by a 5-yard scramble by Mond, who took off through the middle when all of his passing options were covered.
The Aggies' third drive was an exercise in time of possession. The Aggies converted on third down three times, from 1, 6 and 5 yards respectively. Spiller ended the drive that spanned the first two quarters with a 3-yard rush up the middle.
The Aggies settled for a 23-yard field goal to complete its three-score streak over the Vols, before they changed to quarterback J.T. Shrout who made an immediate impact. Spelling Harrison Bailey, Shrout connected with a diving Cedric Tillman in the end zone, who had a step behind George, for a 46-yard score.
A&M closed out the first half with a score, aided by an illegal hands to the face flag early in the drive that gave the Aggies a first down on a third-and-14 incompletion. The clock-draining drive ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ainias Smith on an out route.
Third downs went well for the Aggies in the first half, converting on 6 of 7. On those plays, Mond completed 5-of-6 passes for 60 yards and finished the half 19 for22 for 183 yards and the touchdown.
After a scoreless third quarter, A&M added the insurance it needed on a 1-yard run by Smith out of A&M’s Spiller-Smith I-formation and a 21-yard field goal by Small. The second of the night by Small capped off a time-sucking eight-play drive that ran the clock down to just over a minute remaining.
Fisher, allowing himself to campaign for his team for the first time this season, told ESPN that no one-loss SEC team has ever missed the playoff and the SEC is still the best conference in football.
“If we can’t play in this league and make the playoff, something's wrong,” Fisher said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!