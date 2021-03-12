Texas A&M divers Charlye Campbell, Aimee Wilson qualify for second event at nationals

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Texas A&M senior Charlye Campbell and junior Aimee Wilson qualified for another event at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on Friday at the Lancaster Aquatic Center.

Campbell placed fifth in the women’s 1-meter springboard dive with 682.50 points, while Wilson took sixth at 661.30. The duo qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 3-meter springboard Thursday.

A&M junior Chloe Ceyanes joined her teammates by earning the last qualifying spot with 614.35 points.

In men’s platform diving, A&M sophomore Tony Stewart advanced by placing eighth (630.40).

The Zone D meet will end Saturday with women’s platform diving and the men’s 1-meter springboard dive.