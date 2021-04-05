Texas A&M defensive tackle Josh Rogers to enter transfer portal

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and continue by football career elsewhere,” Rogers said on Twitter Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Rogers didn’t see action in 2020 and saw limited action his whole career. He played in road games at UCLA and Ole Miss in 2017 as a freshman. He played in four games in 2018 before redshirting. He played in 10 games as a sophomore in 2019 with three tackles.