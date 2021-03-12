Texas A&M defensive back Devin Morris to take break from football

Morris said he isn’t sure how long he will be away from the sport, adding that he will graduate in May and plans to pursue a masters degree.

“Mental health is so important and shouldn’t be taken lightly,” Morris posted on Twitter. “Being open about this wasn’t easy. I’ve been battling through forms of depression for awhile now and have been trying to push through it for so long. This has been a hard decision for me but I have decided to take a break from football for a little bit don’t know for how long ... This had to be a grown mans decision I had to make and is so much bigger than football.”