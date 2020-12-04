Texas A&M defense getting big push from LB Buddy Johnson

Texas A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson posted an innocuous tweet two weeks before the season began. The two words without much context amid the thousands on Twitter read like a passing sports cliche.
“1000% committed.”
Cliche perhaps, but the tweet was the first example of how Johnson has become the heart and soul off an A&M defense that has the Aggies knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff.
“I just wanted everyone to know that I was 1,000% committed,” Johnson said of the tweet. “Everything that I did was going to be towards this program. That’s what I was focused on, focused on being a leader for this team and just buying in to what [head coach Jimbo Fisher] had to say and just trusting the process.”
Through seven games, Johnson leads the Aggies in tackles with 66, including 30 solo tackles. His 9.4 tackles per game ranks fourth in the nation. He has been the anchor of a linebacking corps that was rattled by the decision of starting linebacker Anthony Hines III to opt out of the season a week before the opener — a week after Johnson proclaimed his allegiance to the program on Twitter.
“I believe in our coaches and our coaching staff,” Johnson said. “That’s why I’m able to be successful, because I just try to take care of my business on and off the field. I just want everyone to know that no matter what happens I’m going to be an Aggie and repping for this team.”
A&M ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and 20th in the country in total defense, allowing 328 yards per game. The Aggies also rank fifth in the country in rushing defense at 87.1 yards per game.
The numbers continue, reading like an announcement that the Wrecking Crew is back. A&M ranks second in the SEC in tackles for loss percentage at 10.98% and gets pressure on the quarterback on 21.27% of plays, according to SECStatCat.com. The Aggie defense has allowed 37 explosive plays, which is tied for the best in the conference.
Much of the success is centered right in the middle of the field with the man quarterbacking the Aggie defense, Fisher said.
“[Johnson] is a senior linebacker making those calls and doing the things we do, and the whole unit’s playing great,” Fisher said. “He’s doing a really good job making calls, getting guys there and being a leader. He’s been tremendous in what he’s doing, and they are playing well around him.”
And during this pandemic-altered season, Johnson has been a leader off the field as well. Defensive end Tyree Johnson said Johnson has been key in keeping teammates’ eyes on the prize and distanced from the coronavirus.
They will face another test Saturday against Auburn and Bo Nix, the kind of dual-threat quarterback that has caused the Aggies trouble in the past. Nix ranks 17th in the conference in rushing yards per carry at 3.54 and sits 10th in rushing touchdowns with four. Auburn ranks third in the conference in total scramble plays with 19 behind only Arkansas and Ole Miss.
“They say lay your ears back and go get that quarterback, and all of a sudden you get undisciplined and you get out of your lane and he can break it for 8, 10, 12, 15 and even longer runs,” Fisher said. “You have to have discipline, even on your blitz packages, making sure lanes are taken away.”
A&M’s defense had the Aggies in discussion to leapfrog Ohio State in this week’s CFP rankings, committee chair Gary Barta said. It didn’t happen. A&M remained fifth behind No. 4 Ohio State, but the Aggie defenders are leading the charge to get A&M into the CFP.
“When it comes to Texas A&M, defense is what the committee sees and is most impressed with when it watches Texas A&M,” Barta said. “They have a heck of a defense.”
Student Bonfire
A&M v LSU
Jungalbook
Adoption Day
Veterans Day at Navarro Elementary
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Veterans Day observance
Edgewater Park
Consol vs. Rudder
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Election Day
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
College Station City Hall
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
College Station v Hendrickson
CSHS Homecoming
Bonfire Memorial
Tablescapes
Ring Day Fall 2020
20201128 AM V LSU MM 01
Thanksgiving dinner donations
Beats & BBQ
CSHS Homecoming
A&M Consol v Rudder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!