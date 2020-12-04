Texas A&M defense getting big push from LB Buddy Johnson

Texas A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson posted an innocuous tweet two weeks before the season began. The two words without much context amid the thousands on Twitter read like a passing sports cliche.

“1000% committed.”

Cliche perhaps, but the tweet was the first example of how Johnson has become the heart and soul off an A&M defense that has the Aggies knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff.

“I just wanted everyone to know that I was 1,000% committed,” Johnson said of the tweet. “Everything that I did was going to be towards this program. That’s what I was focused on, focused on being a leader for this team and just buying in to what [head coach Jimbo Fisher] had to say and just trusting the process.”

Through seven games, Johnson leads the Aggies in tackles with 66, including 30 solo tackles. His 9.4 tackles per game ranks fourth in the nation. He has been the anchor of a linebacking corps that was rattled by the decision of starting linebacker Anthony Hines III to opt out of the season a week before the opener — a week after Johnson proclaimed his allegiance to the program on Twitter.