Texas A&M DB Devin Morris stepping away from football
devin morris

Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Devin Morris, left, blitzes Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader during the Aggies’ 49-30 victory over the Bulldogs on Oct. 26 at Kyle Field. Morris has just five tackles this season, but his playing time has increased significantly over the last three games — a stretch in which he’s shown a knack for making big plays.

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Spencer Gnauck

Texas A&M redshirt senior defensive back Devin Morris announced Wednesday via Twitter he will be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Morris said he isn't sure how long he will be away from the sport and added he will be graduating in May and plans to pursue a masters degree afterwards.

"Mental health is is so important and shouldn't be taken lightly," Morris wrote. "Being open about this wasn't easy. I've been battling through forms of depression for awhile now and have been trying to push through it for so long. This has been a hard decision for me but I have decided to take a break from football for a little bit don't know for how long ... This had to be a grown mans decision I had to make and is so much bigger than football.

Morris, a Caldwell native, made three starts at nickelback for the Aggies last season. He had 25 tackles, including two for loss, and three pass breakups.

