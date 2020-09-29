 Skip to main content
Texas A&M DB Clifford Chattman enters NCAA transfer portal, according to reports
CHATTMAN

Texas A&M senior defensive back Clifford Chattman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports Tuesday. The news comes a day after A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said Chattman was opting out of the season.

Chattman had 28 tackles last season along with an interception and four pass breakups.

Chattman was the sixth Aggie to opt out this season, following wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, linebacker Anthony Hines III, cornerback Elijah Blades, defensive back Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.

Al.com first reported Chattman had entered the portal, which was confirmed by 247sports.com's Brian Perroni.

