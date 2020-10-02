Texas A&M cross country to compete at Missouri meet

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri. The men’s 8,000-meter race will start at 9 a.m. followed by the women’s 6,00-meter race at 11 a.m.
A&M opened the season at the Southeastern Conference Preview on Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the men placing third and the women fifth. Junior Eric Casarez led the Aggie men by placing sixth, while junior Abbey Santoro led A&M’s women by finishing 18th.
Michael K. Young
BREMOND
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE NEWS MM 02
Rainy weather
Rainy weather
Michael K. Young
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Veteran funeral
20200904 MADISONVILLE V LIBERTY MM 01
Highway accident
Parsons Mounted Cavalry
College Station HS football practice
College Station HS football practice
Rudder football practice
Rudder football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
Bryan HS football Practice
Bryan HS football Practice
TAMU Mask Giveaway
TAMU Mask Giveaway
20200908 RUDDER VBALL MM 01
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
TAMU Mask Giveaway
Car crash
Car crash
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Two-vehicle crash
Picnic at the Park
Arby Wager
Arby Wager
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
Hazel Von Roeder
A&M Consolidated vs. Cypress Ranch
Aggie Park
Aggie Park
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Discovery on The Green
Discovery on the Green
Discovery on the Green
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
Texas A&N University
Texas A&M University
20200918 NAVASOTA V HUFFMAN MM 04
Kyle Field COVID precautions
20200919 CS V BRYAN MM 03
B-CS Ginsburg vigil
Voter registration
Voter registration
Voter registration
Collision closes Harvey Road exit
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 02
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 03
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Mid Valley Gin
Gibbons Creek power plant
Gibbons Creek power plant
Business summit
Business summit
Allen Academy vs. St. Joseph
Bryan vs. Waller
20200925 CS V HUTTO MM 04
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
College Station City Hall construction
20200929 CS V MAGNOLIA MM 02
College Station City Hall construction
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm
Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!