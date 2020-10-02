 Skip to main content
Texas A&M cross country to compete at Missouri meet
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri. The men’s 8,000-meter race will start at 9 a.m. followed by the women’s 6,00-meter race at 11 a.m.

A&M opened the season at the Southeastern Conference Preview on Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the men placing third and the women fifth. Junior Eric Casarez led the Aggie men by placing sixth, while junior Abbey Santoro led A&M’s women by finishing 18th.

