Texas A&M cross country teams to compete at SEC meet Friday

The Texas A&M cross country teams will compete in the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday at the University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The women’s 6,000-meter race will start at 9:05 a.m. followed by the men’s 8,000-meter race at 10 a.m.

The A&M men placed third and women fourth in the Aggies’ last meet, their annual Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 17. Gavin Hoffpauir placed 13th individually to pace the Aggie men, and Julia Black led the women by finishing eighth.