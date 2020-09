Texas A&M cross country team to open season in Louisiana on Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M cross country teams will open the season at the Southeastern Conference Preview Meet on Saturday at LSU’s University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The men’s 6,000-meter race will start at 9 a.m. followed by the women’s 5,000 at 9:45 a.m. The field will include Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and host LSU.

The Aggie men return 15 runners, including NCAA qualifier junior Eric Casarez and two-time NCAA regional qualifier junior Gavin Hoffpauir. Juniors Julia Black and Abbey Santoro will lead the Aggie women.