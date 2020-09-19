 Skip to main content
Texas A&M cross country men's and women's teams place third, fifth in season-opening SEC Preview
Arturo Barrios Invitational

Texas A&M's Eric Casarez competes Saturday in the 8,000-meter men's race at the Dale Watts ('71) Cross Country Course during the Arturo Barrios Invitational.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams opened up the 2020 season placing third and fifth, respectively, in the SEC Preview on Saturday at the University Club at LSU.

The Aggie men placed third with 85 points and was led by Eric Casarez who placed sixth in the 6K with a time of 17:34.5. Casarez was followed by Teddy Radtke (17th), Cooper Cawthra (22nd), Jonathan Chung (24th) and Gavin Hoffpauir (25th).

A&M’s women’s team finished fifth with 126 points and were led in the 5K by top-20 finishers Abbey Santoro (18th) and Julia Black (20th).

