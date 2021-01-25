Texas A&M-Colorado football game moved to Denver in 2021

Texas A&M's football game against Colorado this upcoming season has been moved to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sept. 11, the two schools announced Monday.

The Aggies and Buffaloes were originally scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2020-21, but the 2020 matchup at Kyle Field was canceled after the Pac-12 Conference moved to a conference-only schedule due to COVID-19. The Southeastern Conference eventually moved to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season as well.

The 2021 game is being moved from Colorado's campus in Boulder.

The game at Kyle Field will not be made up as the two teams will now play just the single neutral-site game.

Colorado leads the all-time series against A&M, 6-3, after 15 years together in the Big 12 Conference. The Buffaloes won the last meeting in the series, 35-34, in 2009.