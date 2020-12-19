Texas A&M coach, quarterback stump for spot in College Football Playoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When it comes to winning championships in college football, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said it takes as much character as it does talent. Fisher led Florida State to a Bowl Championship Series national title and a berth in the College Football Playoff, and he said this year’s Aggie squad holds that same mixture of heart and talent.
“There is something different about those groups,” Fisher said after No. 5 A&M’s 34-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “It’s not talent. Everyone gets on about talent, talent, talent. When you get to that level, talent gets you there. Your character and your heart and your desire and your inner workings and who you are as a person is what puts you over the hump. This team has those characteristics.”
The question remains if A&M will get the chance to fight for a national championship or be one of the first left out in the cold Sunday when the CFP committee holds its selection show on ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35).
When it comes to resume points, Fisher, who had championship success with Florida State in 2013 and made the CFP in 2014, said a seven-game winning streak in the Southeastern Conference should be as good as it gets. It’s A&M’s best streak since joining the SEC in 2012 as the Aggies finished at 8-1 for their most conference wins since going 8-0 in the Southwest Conference in 1991.
“Seven straight SEC wins,” Fisher said. “Seven straight SEC wins. Some schools ain’t even played seven games. Win seven in a row in the SEC and win eight overall — I don’t care what league you’re in. I don’t care what everyone else says. If you want to pick the best four teams, we’re one of them.”
Since the CFP became the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision’s method for naming a national champion in 2014, no one-loss SEC school has been left out of the four-team tournament. A&M’s one loss came at top-ranked Alabama during the second week of the season, a point Fisher said should be in the Aggies’ favor.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond says the Aggies also have morphed into a better team since that Week 2 loss.
“We switched a lot of stuff around, and we’ve been able to adapt really well,” Mond said. “Each week you find your identity, and I think Coach Fisher and the offensive staff have continued to fight and continued to find our identity, and we’re rolling right now.”
Mond points to the wide receivers, who have found their place in the offense after opt outs and injuries early in the season left the position group depleted. Ainias Smith began the year primarily as a traditional running back but is now finding his grove in the slot as a pass catcher.
Mond also points to how well A&M moved the ball against Alabama and says the Aggies are confident they can reverse the outcome should they meet the Crimson Tide again.
Naturally, Mond said the Aggies have a place in the top four.
“We should be in,” Mond said. “We played well all season. We knew coming into the season with the COVID stuff and it being an all-SEC schedule that it was going to be difficult. We came out, finished the season and won the most SEC games in Texas A&M football history and lost one game to a really good team and we beat some really quality teams.”
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Aggies held the nation’s ninth-best strength of schedule, according to ESPN, compared to 82nd for No. 4 Ohio State, 43rd for No. 3 Clemson and 42nd for No. 2 Notre Dame. A&M also ranks third in game control, bested only by Notre Dame and Alabama.
Ohio State enters the playoff picture with a 6-0 record after Saturday’s 22-10 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Conference championship. The Buckeyes needed help from league officials to be eligible for the game, and they got it last week when the Big Ten struck down its rule that teams had to play at least six games to compete for the conference title.
Fisher said the amount of games played should matter when it comes to picking the playoff field.
“We said that in the beginning,” Fisher said. “That is a big part of it. We have a month out there longer. The injuries, the bangs the bruises, the practice — all that stuff matters. The political end of this thing, trying to get guys out there — they want to push their own schools up in there — is ridiculous. Put the best teams in it.”
Mond said he will be disappointed if A&M’s name isn’t called for the playoff, but he knows he and the team will have something else worth focusing on if that happens. Most experts believe the Aggies will at least earn a New Years Six bowl bid — likely to the Orange Bowl.
“I think I would be disappointed, because that’s something that we’ve worked for and that’s the goal, but like we said, control what we can control in whatever happens,” Mond said.
