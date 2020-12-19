Texas A&M coach, quarterback stump for spot in College Football Playoff

Naturally, Mond said the Aggies have a place in the top four.

“We should be in,” Mond said. “We played well all season. We knew coming into the season with the COVID stuff and it being an all-SEC schedule that it was going to be difficult. We came out, finished the season and won the most SEC games in Texas A&M football history and lost one game to a really good team and we beat some really quality teams.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Aggies held the nation’s ninth-best strength of schedule, according to ESPN, compared to 82nd for No. 4 Ohio State, 43rd for No. 3 Clemson and 42nd for No. 2 Notre Dame. A&M also ranks third in game control, bested only by Notre Dame and Alabama.

Ohio State enters the playoff picture with a 6-0 record after Saturday’s 22-10 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Conference championship. The Buckeyes needed help from league officials to be eligible for the game, and they got it last week when the Big Ten struck down its rule that teams had to play at least six games to compete for the conference title.

Fisher said the amount of games played should matter when it comes to picking the playoff field.