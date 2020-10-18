Texas A&M climbs to 7th in Top 25 poll

Texas A&M climbed four spots to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday.

The Aggies (3-1), coming off a 28-14 victory at Mississippi State, are ranked ninth in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

It is the highest A&M has been ranked since it was seventh in Week 10 of 2016. The Aggies were ranked fourth that week by the coaches. The Aggies lost that week at Mississippi State, falling to 10th by AP and eighth by the coaches.

A&M will be off this week, playing host to Arkansas on Oct. 31.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2

3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4

4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3

5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6