Texas A&M checks in at No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in the preseason AP Poll released Monday.
The Aggies were 12th in last year's preseason AP Poll.
Clemson is the top-ranked team in the preseason poll, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Defending national champion LSU is ranked sixth. Texas came in one spot behind A&M at 14th.
The SEC has seven schools ranked, including No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 Tennessee. Texas A&M is scheduled to play five of the ranked SEC teams this fall -- Alabama, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee.
The AP said it asked voters to consider all teams when filling out their preseason ballots, as the initial poll includes nine teams from conferences that have decided not to play this fall. After the season begins, the AP said voters will rank only teams that are scheduled to play.
A&M was tabbed No. 13 in the preseason Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month.
Last season, A&M finished unranked in the AP Poll after going 8-5, including 4-4 in the SEC. The Aggies are slated to begin their 10-game, SEC-only schedule on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt.
Here is the full preseason AP Poll with first-place votes in parenthesis and total points:
1. Clemson (38) 14-1 1520 2
2. *Ohio St. (21) 13-1 1504 3
3. Alabama (2) 11-2 1422 8
4. Georgia 12-2 1270 4
5. Oklahoma 12-2 1269 7
6. LSU (1) 15-0 1186 1
7. *Penn St. 11-2 1147 9
8. Florida 11-2 1125 6
9. *Oregon 12-2 1119 5
10. Notre Dame 11-2 995 12
11. Auburn 9-4 852 14
12. *Wisconsin 10-4 840 11
13. Texas A&M 8-5 764 -
14. Texas 8-5 703 25
15. Oklahoma St. 8-5 672 -
16. *Michigan 9-4 611 18
17. *Southern Cal 8-5 534 -
18. North Carolina 7-6 496 -
19. *Minnesota 11-2 451 10
20. Cincinnati 11-3 234 21
21. Central Florida 10-3 229 24
22. *Utah 11-3 211 16
23. Iowa St. 7-6 199 -
24. *Iowa 10-3 134 15
25. Tennessee 8-5 133 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, *Boise St. 68, *Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, *Washington 21, Kentucky 20, *Indiana 19, Baylor 15, *California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, *Air Force 3, *Northwestern 1, UAB 1.
* Indicates team canceled their games for the season
