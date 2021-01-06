Texas A&M center Ryan McCollum to enter this spring's NFL draft

Texas A&M senior center Ryan McCollum announced Wednesday via Twitter that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for an extra season.

“I am excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” McCollum tweeted, also thanking coaches and the fans. “I appreciate your continued support.”

McCollum is the second of four seniors on the offensive line to announce his intentions for next season. Senior tackle Dan Moore Jr. declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, with guard Jared Hocker and tackle Carson Green yet to announce.

Seniors who played in 2020 can return to their college teams next season thanks to an NCAA ruling that does not count the recent fall sports season against eligibility.

McCollum has been in school five years, having redshirted in 2016. In addition, he graduated in December and is married.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound McCollum was projected to be the starting center for the 2019 season after making seven starts at guard as a sophomore. But McCollum had a lingering back injury that limited him to spot duty in eight games last season as Colton Prater replaced Erik McCoy in the starting lineup after McCoy left after his junior season for the NFL.