Texas A&M center McCollum declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M senior center Ryan McCollum announced Wednesday via Twitter that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for an extra season.
“I am excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” McCollum tweeted. “I appreciate your continued support.”
McCollum is the second of four seniors on the offensive line to announce his intentions. Senior tackle Dan Moore Jr., declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday. Guard Jared Hocker and tackle Carson Green have yet to decide.
McCollum was projected to be the starting center for 2019, but had injury issues. McCollum was fully healthy this season, starting all 10 games as he replaced Colton Prater, joining the other four returning starters to form one of the best lines in the country in leading the Aggies to a 9-1 record and No. 5 ranking.
Texas A&M players celebrate after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jumbo Fisher raises his hands during the trophy presentation at the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Texas A&M players pose for photos at the end of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, right, congratulates running back Devon Achane, after Achane was chosen as the MVP of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) douses head coach Jimbo Fisher at the end of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) douses head coach Jimbo Fisher at the end of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante (7) attempts to stop Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina defensive back Trey Morrison (4) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M place kicker Seth Small (47) kicks a field goal as punter Nik Constantinou (95) holds, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches his team during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with quarterback Kellen Mond during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina wide receivers Dazz Newsome (5) and Khafre Brown (1) congratulate wide receiver Josh Downs (11) after Downs scored a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) grabs the face mask of Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson (1) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante (7) attempts to stop Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jumbo Fisher raises his hands during the trophy presentation at the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher applauds as running back Devon Achane (6) is announced as the game MVP at the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher applauds as running back Devon Achane (6) is announced as the game MVP at the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches players warm up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches players warm up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches players warm up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher greets running back Isaiah Spiller (28) before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches players warm up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs to score a touchdown during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) takes a bow after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) stands back to pass during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) intercepts a pass thrown by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the football to running back Isaiah Spiller (28), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs the football during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) falls on his head after he was tripped by Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Texas A&M fans cheer during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) avoids a tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Brian George (16) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina fans cheer during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson, left, chases down North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during the second half of the Orange Bowl on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina quarterbacks Jace Ruder (10) and Sam Howell (7) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Orange Bowl against North Carolina on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante (7) attempts to stop Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher applauds as running back Devon Achane (6) is announced as the game MVP at the Orange Bowl on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27.
