Texas A&M center McCollum declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M senior center Ryan McCollum announced Wednesday via Twitter that he will enter the NFL draft instead of returning to school for an extra season.

“I am excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” McCollum tweeted. “I appreciate your continued support.”

McCollum is the second of four seniors on the offensive line to announce his intentions. Senior tackle Dan Moore Jr., declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday. Guard Jared Hocker and tackle Carson Green have yet to decide.

McCollum was projected to be the starting center for 2019, but had injury issues. McCollum was fully healthy this season, starting all 10 games as he replaced Colton Prater, joining the other four returning starters to form one of the best lines in the country in leading the Aggies to a 9-1 record and No. 5 ranking.