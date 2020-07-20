Texas A&M catcher Haley Lee was named the Florida Gulf Coast League Defensive Player of the Year, the summer collegiate softball league announced Monday.
Playing for the Bradenton Lynx, Lee caught 50% of baserunners stealing and posted a 1.000 fielding percentage. She led the team with 16 walks and hit .327 with a .493 on-base percentage and two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs.
Lee was named an FGCL all-star and participated in the league’s home run derby.
