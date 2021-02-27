Texas A&M bats heat up against Baylor in Round Rock Classic opener

ROUND ROCK — Texas A&M’s Will Frizzell and Bryce Blaum each had three hits as the Aggie baseball team rolled to a 12-4 victory over the Baylor Bears in the Round Rock Classic on Friday night at Dell Diamond.

A&M (3-3), which had struggled at home in the first five games, pounded out 13 hits with seven starters contributing. Junior Frizzell went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer to cap a five-run fifth inning that gave A&M a 9-1 lead.

“I was very proud of the aggression we played with tonight,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “Up and down the lineup, guys were willing to do what it takes to set up innings. We certainly got some big two-out hits and nine two-out runs.”

A&M took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Freshman Logan Britt walked with two outs and senior Mikey Hoehner hit a home run to left field, his first of the season.

A&M added two runs in the fourth on singles by Blaum and Frizzell along with two Baylor errors and a wild pitch.

Britt, sophomore Brett Minnich and Blaum, a junior, added singles in the fifth with Blaum and Minnich both knocking in runs. Frizzell capped the frame with his fourth homer of the season.