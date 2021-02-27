Texas A&M bats heat up against Baylor in Round Rock Classic opener

ROUND ROCK — Texas A&M’s Will Frizzell and Bryce Blaum each had three hits as the Aggie baseball team rolled to a 12-4 victory over the Baylor Bears in the Round Rock Classic on Friday night at Dell Diamond.
A&M (3-3), which had struggled at home in the first five games, pounded out 13 hits with seven starters contributing. Junior Frizzell went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer to cap a five-run fifth inning that gave A&M a 9-1 lead.
“I was very proud of the aggression we played with tonight,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “Up and down the lineup, guys were willing to do what it takes to set up innings. We certainly got some big two-out hits and nine two-out runs.”
A&M took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Freshman Logan Britt walked with two outs and senior Mikey Hoehner hit a home run to left field, his first of the season.
A&M added two runs in the fourth on singles by Blaum and Frizzell along with two Baylor errors and a wild pitch.
Britt, sophomore Brett Minnich and Blaum, a junior, added singles in the fifth with Blaum and Minnich both knocking in runs. Frizzell capped the frame with his fourth homer of the season.
“It was just gritty at-bats up and down the lineup,” Frizzell said. “It really speaks to what we have been trying to preach all fall and spring, that some wins are not going to be the prettiest wins. Some are going to have to be ugly. That one today had a lot of two-out runs and that really was the difference.”
A&M junior left-hander Dustin Saenz (1-1) threw 5 2/3 innings to pick up the victory. He gave up nine hits but didn’t walk anyone with five strikeouts. He allowed three runs, bouncing back after being the hard-luck loser in a 2-0 loss to Xavier last Saturday.
A&M junior left-hander Chandler Jozwiak pitched 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and no walks. He allowed one hit, a home run by Kyle Harper. Senior right-hander Chris Farrell pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one.
“Our pitching staff was outstanding. All three guys went out tonight and were on the attack,” Childress said. “They minimized all the damage from Baylor and kept the momentum in our dugout the entire nine innings.”
A&M’s pitchers didn’t allow a walk, while Baylor’s five pitchers walked seven.
Baylor (1-3) had 11 hits but was only 4 of 17 with runners on base while A&M was 9 of 25.
Jack Pineda and Cade Currington each had two hits for the Bears, who also made four errors in losing for the third straight time.
“We just really didn’t play great fundamentals,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “There were a couple of plays that were communication errors, and that’s something that just takes some repetition and some experience. It’s going to take time. They are all trying the hardest they can and the best they can now that they are playing baseball again. A&M has a really good team, but we just made too many mistakes on defense.”
A&M will play Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday in the second day of the Round Rock Classic. A&M is expected to start junior right-hander Bryce Miller (0-0, 9.82 ERA) on the mound, while Oklahoma has not announced a probable starter.
Baylor will play 21st-ranked Auburn at noon Saturday.
Oklahoma beat Auburn 4-3 in 10 innings Friday as the Sooners (4-3) scored single runs in the last three innings to hand Auburn (5-1) its first loss.