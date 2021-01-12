Texas A&M basketball teams announce BTHO Breast Cancer Games

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams will each host a Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer Game at Reed Arena this season. The Aggie men’s will be against LSU on Jan. 26, while the women’s will be Feb. 18 against Missouri.

Fans can donate with 100% of the proceeds going to the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. A&M will sell this year’s T-shirts for the event for $10 each. A&M women’s basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey is going to donate $1.00 for each shirt split between the two charities. Starkey’s wife Sherie is a breast cancer survivor.