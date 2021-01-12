 Skip to main content
Texas A&M basketball teams announce BTHO Breast Cancer Games
Kentucky Texas A M Basketball

Kentucky guard Chasity Patterson (15) drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams will each host a Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer Game at Reed Arena this season. The Aggie men’s will be against LSU on Jan. 26, while the women’s will be Feb. 18 against Missouri.

Fans can donate with 100% of the proceeds going to the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. A&M will sell this year’s T-shirts for the event for $10 each. A&M women’s basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey is going to donate $1.00 for each shirt split between the two charities. Starkey’s wife Sherie is a breast cancer survivor.

Texas A&M-Kentucky women's basketball

Images from the Texas A&M vs. Kentucky women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Reed Arena in College Station.

