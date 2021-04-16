Texas A&M baseball team's bullpen stretched thin as Aggies approach No. 1 Arkansas

Over the last six full seasons, the next highest amount of top-end bullpen innings was 2017, when the Aggies’ top four arms threw 75 2/3 innings.

This season, Jozwiak has pitched in seven midweek games, accounting for 16 of his 38 innings and 258 pitches. Former Aggie long reliever Kaylor Chafin appeared in five midweek games in 2017. In those games, he threw five innings and 100 pitches. At the same point in the 2017 season, Chafin had made 11 total appearances and thrown 28 innings.

“Especially these last couple of weeks, [Jozwiak has] thrown quite a bit,” Ornelas said. “He’s thrown these past three Tuesday games and once or multiple times over the weekend. That’s just who Joz is. He’s a competitor and a bulldog on the mound and will do anything to get the job done and help this team win.”

The highest number of bullpen innings through 25 games in the last five full seasons was Nolan Hoffman’s 14 in 2018. He threw 20.2 innings in that span.

It is not without reason that the front of A&M’s bullpen has been needed in key innings outside of weekend series. The return of COVID-19 exemption “super seniors” has added depth and talent to mid-major programs that has not been seen by A&M’s players in any of their previous seasons.