Texas A&M baseball team wants to stay hot this weekend against Samford

Samford is batting only .241 but has 12 home runs and 72 RBIs. Sophomore first baseman Sonny DiChiara leads the Bulldogs with a .300 average, five homers and 11 RBIs. He hit 21 homers in 2019, a school record for a freshman.

“[DiChiara] can change the game with one swing of the bat,” Childress said. “He’s got a very short swing, a very good approach.”

A&M’s batting average is up to .274. Senior outfielder Ray Alejo, who has returned to the lineup after missing time with a hamstring injury, is hitting .429 in 28 at-bats. Senior Will Frizzell (.407, 5 HRs, 15 RBIs) and senior second baseman Bryce Blaum (.317, 1 HR, 5 RBIs) also are hitting over .300.

Childress said before the season that it may take A&M time to settle on a set lineup. So far A&M has 15 players with at least 17 at-bats. Frizzell and freshman shortstop Kalae Harrison are the lone players to play every game.

“I think the competition is pushing everybody,” said junior outfielder Austin Bost, who is hitting .275. “You come to Texas A&M knowing that there’s going to be a guy just like you, just as good. So it makes you work harder every single day, knowing that you’ve got to go in there and prove yourself and make every single opportunity matter.”

