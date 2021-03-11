Texas A&M baseball team wants to stay hot this weekend against Samford

It’s taken a couple of weeks, but the Texas A&M baseball team has built some momentum heading into its last series before starting Southeastern Conference play.
“I like us a whole lot better 15 games [in] than I did six games in. I’ll tell you that,” senior catcher Mikey Hoehner said.
Unranked A&M (11-4) lost three of its first four games but has turned things around by winning 10 of 11. The Aggies carry a seven-game winning streak into Friday night’s nonconference series opener against the Samford Bulldogs (7-6) at Blue Bell Park.
“We are in a good place,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “We need to play good again this weekend. I think it’s very important.”
The Aggies play four games before opening SEC play at Florida on March 18. Game 2 against Samford is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at noon Sunday. A&M then will face Houston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Schroeder Park in Houston before diving into conference action.
A&M’s offense has picked up the pace on its current home stand, hitting .311 during the last seven games while drawing 53 walks to help average 7.9 runs per game over the stretch. The Aggies have had 10 or more hits in the last four games after reaching 10 hits in only two of the first 11 games.
“We’ve been really good from an offensive standpoint,” Childress said. “[We] continue to develop more and more confidence each time we take the field and continue to pitch well.”
A&M pitchers have allowed only eight runs during the current home stand, and half of that came in one inning against Incarnate Word.
“I’m feeling really good about the pitching staff right now, and I’m feeling really good about how our bats are coming along,” Hoehner said. “I just feel like we’ve matured these past couple of games especially. We’re really starting to feel our flow, starting to feel our offense. I just hope we can carry that through this weekend.”
A&M batters have a chance to keep the offense rolling against a Samford pitching staff with a 6.89 ERA. Opponents are batting .273 against Samford with a .424 slugging percentage, 12 homers and 23 doubles.
Samford annually plays SEC schools. Fifth-ranked Florida swept the Bulldogs last month. Game 2 was an 18-2 blowout, but the others were closer — 8-4 and 10-9 as Samford combined for 15 hits in those games, including a trio of home runs.
“I know they were swept by Florida, but a couple of those games were close,” Childress said. “They are going to be battle-tested and not be intimidated.”
Samford has scheduled games remaining against Alabama and Auburn, programs they beat in the 2018 season. Samford, which went 13-2 last season before COVID-19 shut things down, is picked to win the eight-team Southern Conference by the coaches and the media.
Samford is batting only .241 but has 12 home runs and 72 RBIs. Sophomore first baseman Sonny DiChiara leads the Bulldogs with a .300 average, five homers and 11 RBIs. He hit 21 homers in 2019, a school record for a freshman.
“[DiChiara] can change the game with one swing of the bat,” Childress said. “He’s got a very short swing, a very good approach.”
A&M’s batting average is up to .274. Senior outfielder Ray Alejo, who has returned to the lineup after missing time with a hamstring injury, is hitting .429 in 28 at-bats. Senior Will Frizzell (.407, 5 HRs, 15 RBIs) and senior second baseman Bryce Blaum (.317, 1 HR, 5 RBIs) also are hitting over .300.
Childress said before the season that it may take A&M time to settle on a set lineup. So far A&M has 15 players with at least 17 at-bats. Frizzell and freshman shortstop Kalae Harrison are the lone players to play every game.
“I think the competition is pushing everybody,” said junior outfielder Austin Bost, who is hitting .275. “You come to Texas A&M knowing that there’s going to be a guy just like you, just as good. So it makes you work harder every single day, knowing that you’ve got to go in there and prove yourself and make every single opportunity matter.”
NOTES — A&M’s probable starting pitchers this weekend will be senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (2-1, 2.45 ERA), senior Bryce Miller (2-0, 2.30) and sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress (1-1, 1.08). ... Samford’s starters will be junior left-hander Samuel Strickland (2-1 281 ERA), senior right-hander Jesse McCord (0-2, 7.53 ERA) and senior right-hander Zach Hester (0-0, 7.71 ERA). ... Samford, which has an enrollment of 5,509, is located in Birmingham, Alabama. The Aggies typically practice at their facility during the SEC tournament. Friday’s game will be the first time the programs have played each other. ... Samford made the NCAA tournament in 2012 and ’18. ... Samford junior second baseman Brooks Carlson was named the Southern Conference’s preseason player of the year with DiChiara and Strickland joining him on the first team and sophomore catcher Kaden Dreier and Hester on the second team. ... A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher played football his senior season at Samford, earning the NCAA Division III national player of the year award with the Bulldogs. He was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2018.