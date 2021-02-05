Texas A&M baseball team to host Aggie Leadoff on Feb. 13

The Texas A&M baseball team and Brazos County A&M Club will host the ninth annual Aggie Leadoff on Feb. 13 at Blue Bell Park.

The event will be scaled down to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Fans must wear facemasks except while eating and drinking. Noncompliance may result in removal from the venue.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with batting practice beginning at 11 a.m. The Aggies will hold a scrimmage at 1 p.m. Batting practice and the scrimmage are open to the public for free.

The BCAMC portion of the event will require tickets, which can be bought online at www.bcamc.org. The ticket will include a grab-and-go lunch and entry in a raffle for prizes.