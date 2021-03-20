Texas A&M baseball team suffers sweep at No. 5 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M baseball team didn’t enjoy spring break in Florida, getting swept by the Gators in their opening Southeastern Conference series as the Aggies never led in any game.
Florida’s Kirby McMullen hit a three-run home run in the third inning to power the fifth-ranked Gators to an 8-4 victory Saturday in the series finale.
A&M (15-7, 0-3) pulled within 6-3 in the seventh inning on four straight singles and a passed ball, but Florida relief pitcher Franco Aleman struck out three straight batters, leaving two runners in scoring position.
Florida (16-5, 3-0) answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth after the Aggies had scored in the top of the inning, then matched A&M’s two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Florida’s Jud Fabian hit a homer off A&M sophomore right-hander Mason Ornelas. Then three singles, the last by Mac Guscette, pushed Florida’s lead back to 8-3.
“Each time that we did score in the sixth and seventh, we weren’t able to go out and hang a zero and keep that momentum in our dugout,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “And that at the end of the day was the difference in the game. We certainly had our opportunities today.”
Florida only outhit A&M 13-11, but the Gators had a pair of homers and two doubles, while the Aggies had only one extra-base hit, a double by senior Bryce Blaum who went 3 for 4.
“We just weren’t able to get the key hit and they did,” Childress said.
A&M sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress (2-2) was coming off three solid outings but lasted only three innings, allowing five hits and four runs, three of them earned.
“I just didn’t feel like he was the aggressor earlier in the game,” Rob Childress said.
Florida was the aggressor for the entire series, outscoring A&M 24-9.
Florida freshman starter Hunter Barco entered the game with a 5.95 earned run average, but he allowed only two earned runs in six innings. He was touched for nine hits but struck out nine with no walks. Aleman pitched three innings to earn his third save, striking out five and walking none.
Florida’s starting pitchers had a 2.25 ERA in the series with 26 strikeouts to just two walks.
“I don’t know if I could ask anything more from the way they pitched,’’ Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said on the Gators’ website. “That’s what we’re going to need to be successful in this league.”
A&M might have run into the wrath of a motivated Florida, which lost 10-2 at rival Florida State on Tuesday.
“I think we’ve been challenged, and we answered that challenge this weekend,” Aleman said. “We showed everybody what we’re really about. We played our best baseball of the whole year. Losing to any team 10-2 — that’s not the Gator standard.”
Now the Aggies, who took an 11-game winning streak to Florida, are the ones needing to respond.
“This weekend needs to be a learning experience for us,” Childress said. “We’ve got to be the aggressor. We’ve got to be on our toes. We’ve got to be at our very best in every phase of the game. We certainly weren’t this weekend.”
A&M’s Austin Bost joined Blaum with three hits as he extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. Ray Alejo added two hits.
Fabian had three hits for Florida, while Nathan Hickey, Sterlin Thompson and McMullen added two each.
AROUND THE SEC
• Second-ranked Vanderbilt (15-2, 2-0) defeated No. 16 South Carolina 5-0 as Jack Leiter threw a no-hitter, which the school said is believed to be its first in the regular season since 1971. Leiter (5-0) walked the first batter then retired 27 straight, 16 via strikeouts.
• Cole Tate’s two-out, two-run single gave Georgia a 5-4 walk-off victory over No. 13 Tennessee, evening the series. Georgia (14-4, 1-1) will visit A&M next weekend.
• Ole Miss held on for a 6-5 victory over Auburn as the fourth-ranked Rebels (15-4, 2-0) clinched the series.
• Top-ranked Arkansas bounced back for a 9-1 victory over Alabama to even the series. Zebulon Vermillon allowed only one hit in eight innings for the Razorbacks (13-3, 1-1).