Texas A&M baseball team suffers sweep at No. 5 Florida

“We just weren’t able to get the key hit and they did,” Childress said.

A&M sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress (2-2) was coming off three solid outings but lasted only three innings, allowing five hits and four runs, three of them earned.

“I just didn’t feel like he was the aggressor earlier in the game,” Rob Childress said.

Florida was the aggressor for the entire series, outscoring A&M 24-9.

Florida freshman starter Hunter Barco entered the game with a 5.95 earned run average, but he allowed only two earned runs in six innings. He was touched for nine hits but struck out nine with no walks. Aleman pitched three innings to earn his third save, striking out five and walking none.

Florida’s starting pitchers had a 2.25 ERA in the series with 26 strikeouts to just two walks.

“I don’t know if I could ask anything more from the way they pitched,’’ Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said on the Gators’ website. “That’s what we’re going to need to be successful in this league.”

A&M might have run into the wrath of a motivated Florida, which lost 10-2 at rival Florida State on Tuesday.