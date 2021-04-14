Texas A&M baseball team snaps six-game losing streak against Texas State

SAN MARCOS — Clutch hitting carried the Texas A&M baseball team to an 8-4 nonconference victory over the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Aggies (20-15) were 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position to break a six-game losing streak. Austin Bost, Kalae Harrison and Trevor Werner each knocked in two runs. Ray Alejo, Brett Minnich and Werner had two hits apiece.

“It feels good, it took a few tries to get to number 20,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “The guys just kept coming all night long in every respect. Each time they scored, we responded.”

A&M took a 4-0 lead in the second capped by Harrison’s two-run single. Werner gave A&M a 1-0 lead with an RBI single and Taylor Smith brought home another run with a bases-loaded walk.

Texas State (15-19) cut A&M’s lead to 4-2 in the fourth, but A&M answered with two runs in the fifth on Bost’s two-run homer.

A&M closed out its scoring with Werner’s RBI double in the eighth and Will Frizzell’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.