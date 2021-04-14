 Skip to main content
Texas A&M baseball team snaps six-game losing streak against Texas State
Texas A&M baseball team snaps six-game losing streak against Texas State

SAN MARCOS — Clutch hitting carried the Texas A&M baseball team to an 8-4 nonconference victory over the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Aggies (20-15) were 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position to break a six-game losing streak. Austin Bost, Kalae Harrison and Trevor Werner each knocked in two runs. Ray Alejo, Brett Minnich and Werner had two hits apiece.

“It feels good, it took a few tries to get to number 20,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “The guys just kept coming all night long in every respect. Each time they scored, we responded.”

A&M took a 4-0 lead in the second capped by Harrison’s two-run single. Werner gave A&M a 1-0 lead with an RBI single and Taylor Smith brought home another run with a bases-loaded walk.

Texas State (15-19) cut A&M’s lead to 4-2 in the fourth, but A&M answered with two runs in the fifth on Bost’s two-run homer.

A&M closed out its scoring with Werner’s RBI double in the eighth and Will Frizzell’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Alex Magers (2-1) was the winning pitcher. He allowed two hits in two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one. He replaced starter Jonathan Childress who went four innings. The left-hander allowed two hits, striking out six and walking two. He gave up two runs, but only one was earned. Chandler Jozwiak pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for his fourth save.

Texas State had seven hits, two by Chase Evans.

A&M will return to Southeastern Conference play this weekend with three games at No. 1-ranked Arkansas.

